11 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 06-02-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
I pray that the Mighty GOD that understands each need and listens to every prayer, will keep you in His tender care in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Unquestionable GOD of Miracles that turns egg to bird, seed to tree, fluid to baby, hardship to relief, sadness to joy, disgrace to grace, shame to fame, story to glory, brokenness to breakthrough, shall turn all your efforts to Unlimited Joy and Abundance starting from today, in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ, Aaaaamen.

Who the LORD loves dies young but what have you done 4 the LORD to keep you alive.
By: Imeinyang

