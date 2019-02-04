Today's Christian Devotion 05-02-2019

Ezra 5:1-2 "At that time the prophets Haggai and Zechariah son of Iddo prophesied to the Jews in Judah and Jerusalem. They prophesied in the name of the God of Israel who was over them.

Zerubbabel son of Shealtiel and Jeshua son of Jehozadak responded by starting again to rebuild the Temple of God in Jerusalem. And the prophets of God were with them and helped them."

Beloved Whatever that has stopped,whatever that has seized to work,whatever the enemy has withheld from you, I pray that by the mighty hand of God the siege is broken in Jesus mighty name...amen.

Good Morning and enjoy your day.