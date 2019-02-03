TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 03 -02 -2019

By The Nigerian Voice
"Behold I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land for I will not leave you until I have done what I have spoken to you" Genesis 28:15.

l pray this morning that the Almighty God will keep you, preserve you and your entire household from every form of evil in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord will always be with you and His presence shall not depart from you in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen! May the Peace of the Lord be with you as you step out today. May the Lord empower you to excel in all your endeavors in Jesus name, amen.

Good Morning and have a fantastic new week.


