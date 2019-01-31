TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

16 minutes ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 31 -01-2019

By The Nigerian Voice


This lovely morning, I pray that the power of the Almighty God will support and strengthen you in every area of your life. As you step out today, you will achieve maximally and rise above all hindrances in Jesus name. Amen!

New doors of opportunity and level of blessing shall be opened unto you, righteousness of God shall find a practical expression in you and single you out for favor in Jesus name. Amen!

Good Morning! Have A Blessed And Blissful Day


In my dictionary,"dont trust yourself".
By: Nwachukwu oluchi

