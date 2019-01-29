Today's Christian Devotion 30 -01-2019

Redeemer and Saviour of mankind, we bow down at Your throne of Grace to worship, saying Hosanna in the highest, ever faithful Jehovah we can not thank You enough for the things You have done for us and those You will still do,

Father let our praises, Thanksgiving and prayers get to You like a sweet smelling savor; this morning Lord let there be a manifestation of glory and splendour upon us and our love ones far and near in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good Morning and have a fruitful mid week.