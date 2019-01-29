TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

15 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 30 -01-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Redeemer and Saviour of mankind, we bow down at Your throne of Grace to worship, saying Hosanna in the highest, ever faithful Jehovah we can not thank You enough for the things You have done for us and those You will still do,

Father let our praises, Thanksgiving and prayers get to You like a sweet smelling savor; this morning Lord let there be a manifestation of glory and splendour upon us and our love ones far and near in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good Morning and have a fruitful mid week.


Except a man is salvationally articulated he cannot be rapturedly convocated.
By: Emmanuel bamidele se

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists