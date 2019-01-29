Today's Christian Devotion 29 -01-2019

1Kg 7:4 "And it shall be, that thou shalt drink of the brook; and I have commanded the ravens to feed thee there".

Beloved Raven is known to be wicked and unfriendly bird....But God commanded it to go feed prophet Elijah. Brethren, the God of Elijah, our living God remains the same.

Today, God of Elijah is commanding that rock in your life to deliver water to you now in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. That hard issue in your life will be sorted out today; terrible situation that you don't know how to handle will deliver positively today in Jesus Mighty Name Amen!

Good Morning and have a fantastic day.