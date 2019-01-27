Today's Christian Devotion 28-01-2019

Today, the peace of The Lord will be with you and your household. Power shall flow from the throne of grace and heal every part of your body.

Ridicule is not your lot. You will not occupy the space of disgrace. Your entitlement is not humiliation in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Almighty God will put a permanent separation between you and the children of perdition. You will constantly have reason to rejoice in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.