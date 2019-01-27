Today's Christian Devotion 27-01-2019

May the God that miraculously drew out the people of Israel from Egypt draw you out of every unpleasant situation today. May the God that fought for the liberty of Israel fight for your liberty, may God that took His people to the promise land cause you to land in your own promise land also in Jesus mighty name, amen.

May the Lord reward your diligence this year, may he reward your works and faith, may the favour of God be in what you do, may you be outstanding anywhere you go to this year in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed new week.