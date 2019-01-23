TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

12 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 24 -01 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Whatever we do as believers, we are to be spirit led and mission-focused. Many today are deeply angry, reckless and rebellious due to inner wounds.

This is an ungodly stronghold. Do not let the enemy choke out life from you, you are loved by God. No exceptions! You may have been mistreated by someone, this is no reflection of God's love for you.

It is an evil substitute. Never confuse mankind's treatment of you with God's love for you. So if you are deeply angry and reckless and rebellious due to inner wounds, "follow the truth and faithfully live in God's truth" (3 John 1:3-4). Don't be cajoled by the enemy's counterfeit. Seek God alone, and God Himself will add the right people to your life, according to

His will for you. May God bless you in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning. Enjoy a blessed day.


God said,"love our neighbors as ourselves" and not to love our neighbors more than ourselves.
By: Omaga Daniel

