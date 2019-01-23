Today's Christian Devotion 23 -01-2019

Life is a blend of Pains and Gains; Neither of which is meant to last forever. The extent to which they last is dependent on how well they are managed.

Those who are patient in pains and humble in gains will certainly have the best in Life. May God remove all our pains and grant us the humility to use our gains for the benefit of humanity.

As you traverse this week, may the Lord guide you and make every crooked way straight. May the Lord bless the work of your hands and make your way prosperous.

Good morning and have a blessed day.