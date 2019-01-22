Today's Christian Devotion 22 -01-2019

*This is the story of a giant ship engine that failed. The ship's owners tried one expert after another, but none of them could figure out how to fix the engine. Then they brought in an old man who had been fixing ships since he was a youngster. He carried a large bag of tools with him, and when he arrived, he immediately went to work. He inspected the engine very carefully, top to bottom.*

*Two of the ship's owners were there, watching this man,* *hoping he would know what to do. After looking things over, the old man reached into his bag and pulled out a small hammer. He gently tapped something. Instantly, the engine lurched into life. He carefully put his hammer away.

The engine was fixed! A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars.*

*"What?!" the owners exclaimed. "He hardly did anything!" So they wrote the old man a note saying, "Please send us an itemized bill."*

*The man sent a bill that read:*

*Tapping with a *hammer…………....$ 2.00*

*Knowing where to* *tap......... ........ $9,998.00*

*GRAND TOTAL ..............................$10,000.00*

*“Effort is important, but knowing where to make an effort in your life makes all the difference”.*

*May GOD show us all where to tap in 2019 for a great breakthrough in all our genuine endeavours in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.