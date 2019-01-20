Today’s Christian Devotion 20 - 01 - 2019

The bible says."On the day when the Lord gave Israelites victory over the Amorites, Joshua prayed to the Lord in front of all the people, he beseech the Lord to let the sun stand still over Gibeon and the moon over the valley of Aijalon, his request was granted instantly" Josh:10:12

Beloved, today is the set day in which the Lord will give you victory over every physical and spiritual challenge in your life in Jesus name, amen. The mighty hand of God will still the raging storm in your life, you will receive an instant answer to your prayer request.

The Lord will visit you for positive changes in your situation in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.There shall be an instant manifestation of the promise of God over your life and your family in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good morning and have a productive new week.