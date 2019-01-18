TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 19 -01-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
This day, may you encounter divine contact that will catapult you to your next level. May God arise and dismantle every satanic conspiracy against your goodness in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your efforts shall not be wasted, your expectations shall not be aborted and your gathering shall not be scattered, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Spirit of God divinely heal you from every known and unknown infirmity and perfect your health. Every preparation of the wicked against your health, shall backfire. You shall labour in sound health and eat well the fruits of your labour, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, may your life accommodate God's unexpected blessings, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.


