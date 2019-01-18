Today's Christian Devotion 18-01-2019

Never blame any day in your life. Good days give you happiness, bad days give you experience. Worst days give you a lesson. There's no day without a night, there's no victory without a fight, there's no joy without some pain! We can't change the past but we can influence the future. Remember, *Romans 8:28* All things work together for good to those who love God.

Be happy and thankful to God Almighty. Seek God, have Faith in Him and be Blessed in Jesus name,amen🙏🙏🙏🙏

Goodmorning and have a joyous weekend.