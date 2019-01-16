TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 17-01-2019

Brethren, the light of God will expose every hidden work of darkness in your life and destroy them. This same light will lead you to every waiting favour and goodness of God in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Anywhere you turn to, it shall be your turn to be lifted.May this day bring forth blessings, comfort, goodness and breakthrough to your life in Jesus name, amen.

As cool as the day is, so shall your life be cool and free from all calamities in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good morning and have a great Thursday.


