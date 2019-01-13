Today's Christian Devotion 13-01-2018

In Isaiah 41:18 the Lord says "I will open rivers in high places, and fountains in the midst of the valleys; I will make the wilderness a pool of water, and the dry land springs of water."

May the Lord open every door of blessing that enemy has closed in your life. May every dry area in your life received great anointing today to flourish. Whatever that has not been working in your life, from now on you shall experience a great turnaround and everything shall be turning around for your good in Jesus name, amen.

I pray that every evil clock working against your life and your family shall be consumed by the power of the Holy Ghost in Jesus name, amen.

The Almighty God shall break into pieces every horn scattering your blessings. He will pull down all the walls of physical and spiritual opposition against your progress in life as He did to the walls of Jericho in Jesus name, amen. My LORD shall empower you for a new beginning of fruitfulness in all facets of life in Jesus name I pray, Amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.