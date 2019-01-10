Today's Christian Devotion 10- 01 - 2019

Any direction you go from today you will meet favour! Any person you meet from the beginning of this brand new year, shall deliver favour unto you! Just as the young donkey that Saul was going about looking for was waiting for him in the house, what you have been looking for will locate you right in your house from now!

Heaven has taken over the advertisement of your carreer and business. You will prosper now even in a hidden or foreign land like Joseph and Mordecai.

Who likes you or who does not like you is irrelevant, favour will overwhelm you. By His grace, the creator of heaven and earth will give you and your family the gift of favour this year and beyond in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.