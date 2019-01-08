Today's Christian Devotion 09 -01-2019

Great is the faithfulness of God and they are new every morning! Today I pray that God will give you a new song of victory and your new dawn of great accomplishments and unlimited greatness is here.

That singular miracle that will sink the pride of your enemies shall be activated. The success that will shut the mouth of your haters permanently will be cause to start now in your life. God shall renew your focus and refresh your destiny. I pray that you receive a fresh anointing for unstoppable accomplishment and you will not miss your goals.

No matter the situation, your testimony shall shake the camp of your opposition in Jesus mighty name, Amen. Good morning and God bless you.

Have a great day filled with abundant blessings.