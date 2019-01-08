Today's Christian Devotion 08 -01 -2019

Psalm 125:2..."As the mountains surround Jerusalem so the Lord surrounds his people... ". As from this year, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth,The Lord will be your shield and buckler...no evil will befall you and your family in Jesus name amen.

Whether physical or spiritual, there is no weapon formed or fashioned against you and your family that will prosper in Jesus name, amen. Eyes have not seen neither have Ears heard what the Almighty God will do in your life and family today and beyond. To God alone be the Glory in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.