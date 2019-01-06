TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 06 -01-2019

Beloved, hear me as I hear the Lord concerning you 2019 onwards: the passage of time will not bring you pain. The passage of time will not make you irrelevant; the passage of time will not make you fall out of favour with God and men; the passage of time will not cause your best days to be spoken of in past tense; the passage of time will not reduce you or exchange your destiny; as days turn to weeks and to months and years, you will not go down.

Brethren, I speak to you again: time will not fight against you, neither will it work against you. Today I declare, time is your servant; it will serve you well, in Jesus’ name.

Good morning beloved of the unchangeable God. Have a wonderful new week.


