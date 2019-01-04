Today's Christian Devotion 05-01-2019

If you are the redeemed of the Lord Jesus, you are in perfect position to embrace a New Year brimming with possibilities.

Yes, you may not know how God can use you this New Year as you feel so depleted by the old one - you may be too haggard to hope, too wary to wish and with a heart feeling bankrupt by the barrage of pebbles this life throws at you.

May be you limped into the new year with muted hope and poured-out soul.

The good news is, we have a Saviour who delights in filling empty vessels. Be ready to trade your emptiness with expectancy in Christ Jesus. Admit your void and ask for His help.

Our emptiness doesn't disqualify us from His extravagance. Our weariness doesn't exempt us from His miraculous works! God's abundant blessings remains your heritage, so come to your saviour, Jesus Christ and take your possessions in Jesus name amen. You are blessed!

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.