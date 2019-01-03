Today's Christian Devotion 03 -01-2019

Whatever comes your way as you journey into the New Year, remember the lesson of this story...*👇

A little boy and his father visited the country store, and upon leaving the store, the owner of the store offered the little boy some free Sweets... “Get a hand full of Sweets", the merchant said to the boy.

The boy just stood there looking up at his father. The owner repeated himself:- “Son get a hand full of Sweets... it’s free.” Again the boy did not move, continuing to look up in the face of his father.

Finally the father reached into the candy jar and got a hand full of Sweets and gave it to his son. As they walked back home, the father stopped and asked his son why he did not grab a hand full of the free candy. The boy with a big smile on his face looked into the face of his father and said:- *“Because I know that your HAND is BIGGER than mine.”*

So, whatever your needs are for 2019, please place them in the *FATHER'S HAND IN HEAVEN,* because HIS HAND is BIGGER THAN YOURS.

Good morning and have a blessed day as you journey towards the new year.