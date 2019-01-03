Today's Christian Devotion 03-01-2019

Life is God's greatest gift of all, and the new year is the opportunity for a renewal of such gift.

Though the scars of the past may still hunt you, the pains, failures and trouble may have made 2018 look wicked and unforgiving, but you didn't loss all because God was prepping you for 2019, hence your life today.

And as we match forward in this new year, here's wishing you divine strength for greater accomplishments, a year where your doubters will celebrate you, and a year when your success will affect your unborn generations. Good morning and happy New year once again.