Today's Christian Devotion 02-01-2019

As the scripture says, "What no one ever saw or heard, what no one ever thought could happen, is the very thing God prepared for those who love him."(1Corinthians2:9 GNB). I pray for you this morning, this year will be a year of surprises for you. God will give you unimaginable favour and breakthrough.

What no one thought will be possible, this year the Almighty God will make it possible for you. He will be your voice where your destiny will be determined. He will single you out for favour and for a special blessing this year in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The anointing of God will break every yoke of hardship and make life easy for you, in Jesus most wonderful name, Amen. Good morning and God bless you.

Have a very fruitful and rewarding day.