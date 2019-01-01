Today's Christian Devotion 01-01 -2019

Almighty Father the King of glory, You are bigger than the biggest, stronger than the strongest, greater than the greatest, wiser than the wisest, Lord we worship and honour You for bringing us into another new year, a year of manifestations. Beloved, today is the first day of the year 2019, I pray that this year you will experience the Holy Spirit fertilising power.

The Lord will fertilise your life and make every barren and unfruitful areas of your life to produce and bear fruits. I pray that every promise of God in your life will no longer be hanging, this year they will begin to manifest. Beloved, it doesn't matter where sugarcane is planted, it will definitely be sweet.

Anyone that licks honey will always experience sweetness. Light always chases away darkness both in the physical and in the spiritual (John 1:5), I therefore decree and declare this year 2019, that you will never taste bitterness, sorrow, sadness, failure and shame in life in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ, amen.

By His grace your life shall be filled with joy and happiness and you shall not be cut off at the prime of your life. No evil will consume you nor your household. All the goodies of the year 2019 shall be your portion and you shall live to sing praises in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Wishing you the joy of family, the gift of friends and the best of everything for the new year.

Happy New Year, and may God bless you.