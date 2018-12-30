Today's Christian Devotion 31-12-2018

Brethren, every journey has a terminal point and like all the previous years, 2018 has reached it's finish line today. Whether it favoured you or not, that you're reading this shows that you're alive today against all odds and that's the most important thing because once there's life, there's hope.

Let your soul praise the king of heaven for being alive today in the land of the living. Praise him for his glory and faithfulness. Praise him for his promise of life unto you didn't fail. Praise God for he's your health and salvation.

Praise him for shielding you from any form of harm. Praise God for prospering you and defending your course. May the mercy of God be with you now and forever, in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful day.

