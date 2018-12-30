Today's Christian Devotion 30 -12-2018
🔵 Sometimes I start
doing an evaluation
of my life.
🔵 In one of those I
came across the
story of the formula 1
Michael Shumacher.
🔵 When I studied his
resume as an athlete
I saw that he was:
🔵 Winner of the Grand
Prix in 1991.
🔵 He was 7 (seven
times) world
champion of Formula 1.
🔵 Happiness was in his
Being, but in one fateful
day his story and his
destiny completely
changed due to a slight
accident ....
🔵 Today, with just 44
kilos of weight
struggling to "survive"
since December
2013.
🔵 His wife begins to
sell the goods to
cover the expenses
and thus be able to
keep him alive in a
room adapted in his
house, where he lies
like a vegetable.
🔵 Here comes a
question:
🔵 Who is better than
who?
🔵 Life can take
directions never
imagined.
🔵 It's amazing how
everything can
change in an instant.
🔵 No one is exempt
from anything.
🔵 And in no
circumstances are
they of any use,
Money,
Titles,
Fame,
Success,
Power.
🔵 We are all the same.
🔵 Then why the pride?
🔵 To make the claim?
🔵 Why arrogance?
🔵 For that
victimization?
🔵 Why so much
attachments to
material goods?
🔵 To make you angry?
Do you think your version is the absolute truth?
🔵 All we have is the day
today so that we can
live it with passion
and enjoy ourselves
to the fullest, doing
good, serving our
neighbors and full of
joy.
🔵 We need to stop
creating problems,
claim insignificant
things, and always
avoid everything that
"takes our lives".
🔵 Be careful not to lose
someone who loves
you and accepts you
as you are.
🔵 As in the game of
chess, in the end both
the King and the
Pawn are kept in the
same box.
🔵 It is worth examining
what we have done.
🔵 We are born without
bringing anything ...
we die without taking.
anything! absolutely
nothing!.
🔵 And the sad thing is
that in the interval
between life and
death, we fight for
what we did not bring
and even more for
what we will not
take ...
🔵 Think about that,
Let's live more, let's
love more. Let's
always understand
the other and be
happier!
🔵 They sent it to me
and I want to share it
with you and all my
best friends, because
it seemed an
interesting reflection.
🔴 I wish we never
forgot that to be
great.
- You have to be humble.
Have a wonderful and Prosperous Season