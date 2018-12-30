Today's Christian Devotion 30 -12-2018



🔵 Sometimes I start

doing an evaluation

of my life.

🔵 In one of those I

came across the

story of the formula 1

Michael Shumacher.

🔵 When I studied his

resume as an athlete

I saw that he was:

🔵 Winner of the Grand

Prix in 1991.

🔵 He was 7 (seven

times) world

champion of Formula 1.

🔵 Happiness was in his

Being, but in one fateful

day his story and his

destiny completely

changed due to a slight

accident ....

🔵 Today, with just 44

kilos of weight

struggling to "survive"

since December

2013.

🔵 His wife begins to

sell the goods to

cover the expenses

and thus be able to

keep him alive in a

room adapted in his

house, where he lies

like a vegetable.

🔵 Here comes a

question:

🔵 Who is better than

who?

🔵 Life can take

directions never

imagined.

🔵 It's amazing how

everything can

change in an instant.

🔵 No one is exempt

from anything.

🔵 And in no

circumstances are

they of any use,

Money,

Titles,

Fame,

Success,

Power.

🔵 We are all the same.

🔵 Then why the pride?

🔵 To make the claim?

🔵 Why arrogance?

🔵 For that

victimization?

🔵 Why so much

attachments to

material goods?

🔵 To make you angry?

Do you think your version is the absolute truth?

🔵 All we have is the day

today so that we can

live it with passion

and enjoy ourselves

to the fullest, doing

good, serving our

neighbors and full of

joy.

🔵 We need to stop

creating problems,

claim insignificant

things, and always

avoid everything that

"takes our lives".

🔵 Be careful not to lose

someone who loves

you and accepts you

as you are.

🔵 As in the game of

chess, in the end both

the King and the

Pawn are kept in the

same box.

🔵 It is worth examining

what we have done.

🔵 We are born without

bringing anything ...

we die without taking.

anything! absolutely

nothing!.

🔵 And the sad thing is

that in the interval

between life and

death, we fight for

what we did not bring

and even more for

what we will not

take ...

🔵 Think about that,

Let's live more, let's

love more. Let's

always understand

the other and be

happier!

🔵 They sent it to me

and I want to share it

with you and all my

best friends, because

it seemed an

interesting reflection.

🔴 I wish we never

forgot that to be

great.

- You have to be humble.

Have a wonderful and Prosperous Season