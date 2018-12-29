Today's Christian Devotion 29 -12 - 2018

In no season does faith cease to function, at no time is God called upon, and he's busy. Hope is not miserable. God who nourished Israel in the wilderness, will surely arise in your favor (Jeremiah 33: 3).

Do not lose hope. Isaiah 43:19 Behold God shall do A NEW THING. He shall make ways for you and terminate dryness in your life in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall end the year REJOICING in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.