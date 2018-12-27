Today's Christian Devotion 28 -12-2018

As the way Maker, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob unplugged pharaoh for the children of Israel to have their way to the promised land; today, that same God will remove whosoever and whatsoever that is standing on your way to year, 2019, and every barrier mounted to make you not to end well this year, shall crumble, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, every wave of ancestral evil, attack, affliction, trouble, in your life, family, career and business, shall come to an end now, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the God of Justice arise and feed all your stubborn enemies with bread of sorrow and butter your life with heavenly juice, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord fill your mouth with unending joy and peace, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.