Today's Christian Devotion 27-12-2018

In Esther 2:17 God altered protocol to favour Esther, a nobody, and she became a queen. In 1 Kings 17:1 God again suspended protocol and the window of heaven closed without a drop of rain for 3years. In Joshua 10:12 God altered protocol and the sun and the moon were made to stand still until the children of Israel attained victory. And in Exodus 14:21, God again suspended protocol and the moving water was parted into two and a passage was created for the children of God to pass through.

This morning, may God change rules for your sake. God shall help you to cross impossible river and climb your difficult mountain and mount triumphantly. By the strength of the Lord, you shall crossover to the new year gallantly. In this rush hours, Heaven shall suspend protocols to favour you superbly with unfading victory and continuous laughter, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Good morning and have a glorious day.