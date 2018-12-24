Today’s Christian Devotion 24 - 12 - 2018

King Saul and his host of Army got to the battlefield earlier but David came last to take the victory. It does not matter who got there before you. It does not matter what people are saying about you. Your arrival will break barriers, your miracle will break protocols, your testimony shall last forever.

You shall be the most preferred anywhere you go. Power to survive this year shall continue to grant you more fruitful years and the name of the Lord shall be glorified in Jesus name amen.

You shall have peace for the rest of your life, So shall it be in the most powerful name of Jesus Christ, Amen.

Good Morning. And do have a Fulfilled week.