Today’s Christian Devotion 22-12-2018

Beloved Faith is the bridge that will carry you from where you are to where God has called you to be.

Remember, you are to walk by faith, not by sight (2Corin 5:7). No matter what you see or cannot see, you can trust God with every step you take. He will not fail you, only believe Him.

Take time to pray and invite God into every circumstance because when God enters the scene, miracles happen. The One who is in you is greater than the one who is against you. (1 John 4:4).

With God, you are always on the winning side in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and do have a blessed weekend.