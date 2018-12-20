Today's Christian Devotion 21 -12 - 2018

Am glad to let you know that Abraham saw the end of stagnation; Isaac saw the end of famine; Joseph saw the end of imprisonment; Ruth saw the end of loneliness; Hannah saw the end of barrenness; Mordecai saw the end of Harman; David saw the end of Goliath and Jesus saw the end of Death. You and I, including our Loved ones will, by the special grace of God see the end of 2018 and many more years to come in Jesus mighty name, amen.

I've already made a deposit into your account for 2019k, I deposited

12 months of prosperity,

52 weeks of happiness

And 365 days of Love, health, and peace in ur life in Jesus name, Amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.