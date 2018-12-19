TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 20-12-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
Our movement today and beyond will be full of gladness. The host of heaven shall fight and defeat every open and secret oppositions to your advancement in life in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will grant unto you supernatural Grace to accomplish all your goals. He will lift you above your enemies. Everywhere you go, men and women will compete to favor and bless you in Jesus name. Amen!

