Today's Christian Devotion 19-12-2018

This beautiful morning, I pronounce upon your life that it is well with you. Where you have erred, God's mercy will forgive and clothe you. God's favour will provide for you. Where your knowledge is failing you, God's grace will see you through. No man born of a woman shall deny you of your harvest time and benefits. Your blessings and dues, shall not be harvested by another., in the Mighty name of Jesus....amen.

Today, all your troubles have expired. May the Lord God Almighty bless you from Zion, establish you from Zion, settle you from Zion and perfect you from Zion, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord God arise and scatter all your enemies, in Jesus name..amen.

Good morning and have a great day.