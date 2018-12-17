Today's Christian Devotion 17 -12-2018

Beloved, bless the name of the Lord for whom He is. Bless Him for the gift of life. Bless His holy name for His grace, blessing and favour you enjoy daily. Bless Him for He is the beginning and the end, the Alpha and Omega, the first and the last, the Creator that was never created. Bless Him for He is the Almighty who makes all things beautiful in due time.

l pray today that the Lord will visit you and take away affliction that wants to stop your decoration for the remaning days we have left for this year. Your mouth will be full of joy and testimony for the Lord will meet you at the point of your needs in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Just cast all your burden upon Him for He cares for you and He will never put you to shame in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

You're highly blessed. Good morning and have a blissful day.