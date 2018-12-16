Today's Christian Devotion 17 -12 - 2018

Good morning dearly beloved, thanks be to God who has given you life today in the land of the living. In case things are not turning out as desired, just be patient with God for He will perfect all that concerns you.

Have faith in God for He has given you the measure of faith that will sustain you in your pursuit in life. Do not be discouraged because of the pressures of today but rather trust in the Lord and He will bring to pass the desires of your heart. The bible declares that 'now the just shall live by faith :but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him'.

Do not turn away from the throne of grace because of challenges of life, but have faith in God , who will intervene and cause you to find joy in your life.

I pray that you will experience peace and joy in your daily activities, may the Lord answer your prayers and give you outstanding testimonies in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Good Morning. Have A Fruitful new week.