Today's Christian Devotion 16 -12 - 2018

This Glorious Sunday morning, i pray the gates of heaven to open and send down torrents of blessings, i pray the angels to come down and guide your footsteps. I pray for rain of Glory and amazing Blessings from the gate of heaven. May God come down and manifest His powers, in Jesus name.

My God is the God of the beginnings and He will always be with you till the end of time. He will always be with you in every situation and therefore, am putting your ways into His hands this morning. He will take control, He will go before you, clear all evil traps on the road, destroy all evil machinations against you this week and forever, in Jesus Wonderful name. Amen. Good morning.

Happy Sunday. Go and enjoy a Great worship in His Sanctuary.