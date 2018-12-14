Today's Christian Devotion 15 -12 -2018

Abraham and Abimelech!!!! And Abraham journeyed from there to the South,...and stayed in Gerar.....And Abimelech king of Gerar sent and took Sarah. And God said to him in a dream,....restore the man’s wife; for he is a prophet, and he will pray for you and you shall live. But if you do not restore her, know that you shall surely die, you and all who are yours.” Then Abimelech took sheep, oxen, and male and female servants, and gave them to Abraham; and he restored Sarah his wife to him.*

Genesis 20:1-2,6-7,14. I pray with you this day that, the unstoppable divine Voice of restoration shall order every power or hand that has taken your portion to return it now in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As from today, there shall be a total recovery and restoration of all that belongs to you! IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. AMEN.

Good morning and Have a blessed weekend.