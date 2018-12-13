Today's Christian Devotion 14-12 -2018

A marathon race winner is not determined by the force and energy an athlete sets the pace from the beginning, but, by endurance; and the spirit of a winner never quits until he gets to the finishing line.

This morning, I pray for you that in this rush hours of the year, God shall give you the grace to wait unto the LORD to perform the last minute miracle in your life that will change your story from glory to glory and silence your mockers forever, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

In this season, may your laugh be loudest. May the news of your breakthrough and victory travel across your boundary into the camp of your enemies and trigger sadness in them, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. All that Heaven has dispatched to you from January till now, hijacked by any wicked personality, shall suddenly be released unto your life whether devil likes it or not in Jesus name amen. Before the end of this year, you shall sing a new song and dance a new dance of victory, in the Mighty name of Jesus..amen.

By the Spirit of the Lord, you shall climb and not fall, you shall arrive and enter into 2019 triumphantly, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.