How To Keep Your Boobs Firm For As Long As Possible

Of course, we’d all like our boobs to stay full and perky forever, but as with anything else, time can take its toll on those beauties and they may start to sag sooner than you’d like.

Before we get into the tips to help prevent your breasts from sagging, let’s take a look at what causes this to happen in the first place.

Sagging is usually caused by loss of elasticity, in which case, aging plays a major role. As we get older, our skin loses elasticity. So, if your goal is to prevent your breasts from sagging altogether, you’re fighting a losing battle there. But if you simply want them to hang in there for a little while longer, here are a few things you can try.

The right vitamins

Vitamins C and B help to build elastic tissues and collagen and this can help your breast tissues maintain their shape. Citrus fruits like oranges can be beneficial.

Eat healthy

As we get closer, our breasts become more fat-based. In other words, when we gain weight , it brings added stress to the connective tissues that hold breasts up. As a result, this increases the likelihood of them giving in to the laws of gravity too soon.

Crash dieting

While losing weight is not a bad thing, losing weight quickly doesn’t give your skin enough time to tighten up. This can cause the boobs to droop. It’s safer for your overall health to lose only a little at a time.

Choosing the wrong bra

Make sure you wear supportive bras especially when you exercise. The bouncing momentum from running, for instance, can actually lead to excessive sagging. A well-fitted sports bra should counteract this.

While you may be able to postpone the process, there isn’t much you can do to prevent your boobs from sagging at some point. Also, some people have naturally saggy boobs , so if you’re in that class, not to worry, your boobs matter too and you’re beautiful the way you are.

