Today's Christian Devotion 12 -12 -2018

When they say they will not allow you, they mean you have what it takes. When they fear your ascension, they know you have redemption. The power of your being is greater than what wants to prevent it. Fear not for promotion comes neither from the east nor from the west but from God Almighty, he blesses whom he chooses to bless according to psalm 75, verses 6&7. As long as you're in the domain of God, trusting in him, he will prosper you, no matter how hard your enemies want to change your course of life in Jesus name amen. Child of God, I pray for you this morning, whatsoever that is making you sad, reminding you that you didn’t fulfil your dream this year; always remember that so many that started this year with you are no more, you're not better than them but the power of God has kept you alive because God loves you in a special way, therefore wipe away your tears and keep hoping and trusting God for he's not forgotten you. He'll reach out to you in his own time for his timing is perfect in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a productive day.