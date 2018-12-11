Today's Christian Devotion 11 -12 - 2018

Genesis 21:6 And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me.

I pray for you this beautiful morning, that beginning from now till the end of the year and beyond, God shall provoke laughter and glorious celebrations in your life. By the grace of God, you will laugh, dance and rejoice into the new year in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your celebration travel to the camps of your enemies and may your good news cripple and silence them forever, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May all your expectations end in success and may you continually possess unlimited joy. Whether the devil likes it or not, this season, you must laugh last; May your joy overflow and run over, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a joyful day.