Today's Christian Devotion 09-12-2018

Exodus 23: 25. And ye shall serve the LORD your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. This Morning by the Power of the Almighty God : The Power to Please God shall rest upon you in the name of Jesus Christ.

Powers mocking God in your life shall be disgraced in the name of Jesus Christ. Powers asking where is your God, God of Elijah shall prove Himself to them in the name of Jesus name.

Situations in your life that want to make God a liar shall disappear today in the name of Jesus Christ. You, your household and anything associated with you shall be far from oppression in the name of Jesus Christ.

Arrows of affliction and sickness shall not locate you in the name of Jesus Christ. Egyptians afflictions in your blood are rooted out by Fire in the name of Jesus Christ.

IT'S YOUR SURE SEASON OF MULTIPLE CELEBRATIONS IN JESUS NAME.

Good Morning and have a Great Day.