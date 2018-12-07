TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 7 December 2018 19:30 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 08-12-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
May God arise and clear away every satanic coverage and barricade hindering and limiting the fullness of your manifestation and harvests in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. May the Lord bless your ground and make your Vine to be fruitful and your wine to be sweet as honey, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, powers working so hard to wear you the garment of shame on top of your garment of glory, shall fall and die now in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Today, may the Lord God guide and protect you, in your going out and in your coming in, in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.


to let a kiss fool you is absolute madness and to let a fool kiss you is the worst of it.
By: alphonse ohene djan

