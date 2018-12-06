Today's Christian Devotion 07 -12 - 2018

This day, may the dew of Heaven, water your efforts and multiply your rewards in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. You shall not labour in vain. Your today shall be great and glorious. Those who are sniffing and dancing around your breakthroughs, progress, peace and joy, shall be destroyed in Jesus name amen. And as many that are standing on your way and saying no way for you; today, Heaven shall use their heads to make a way for you, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord God Almighty provoke your helpers to reach out to you and to defend your course. It is well with you. You are blessed, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Fear not, just look unto Jesus, the way maker and embrace His love and wonders and your success is sure in Jesus name amen. Good morning and have a restful weekend.