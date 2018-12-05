Today's Christian Devotion 05 -12 -2018

As you step out today, you will not fall into any pit. You will go out with joy and return with sweet testimonies. The Almighty God will quench the rage of every strange fire in your career, business, finance and health in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

It was a ram that took up the death of Isaac. Herod was the one that went for Peter. And Hamman died in the place of Modeccai. Today, all the enemies of your goodness, saying no to your promotion, success, sound health and peace, shall become ransom for your life, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, you will never suffer setback, disappointment and failure no more. May you encounter sudden turnaround breakthrough and success, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord baptise you afresh with overflowing joy, in Jesus name amen. Good morning and have a peaceful day.