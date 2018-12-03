TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 3 December 2018 22:49 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 04-12-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Jn14:14 "If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it."

Beloved decree your heart desires today not your challenges or failures... He is simply saying open your mouth wide and I will fill it...The year will end well for you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the lord make your days as glorious as the announcement of Solomon as king, revisit you as he remembered job, elevate you as he did to David, select you as he did to Esther and also promote you as he did to Joseph in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day


Life consists not in holding good cards but in playing those you hold well.
By: Bright Adomakoh, UK

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists