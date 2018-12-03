Today's Christian Devotion 04-12-2018

Jn14:14 "If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it."

Beloved decree your heart desires today not your challenges or failures... He is simply saying open your mouth wide and I will fill it...The year will end well for you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the lord make your days as glorious as the announcement of Solomon as king, revisit you as he remembered job, elevate you as he did to David, select you as he did to Esther and also promote you as he did to Joseph in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day