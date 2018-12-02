Today's Christian Devotion 03 -12-2018

Today, God shall arise with furry, anger and wrath against your enemies and problems. Every battle assigned to reduce you from maximum to minimum, from abundant to lack, shall expire by fire in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Battle that wants to make you valueless and irrelevant, shall receive sudden destruction. Battle that wants to turn your good opportunities to bad opportunities, shall be frustrated. Battle that wants to throw you down from the ladder of your greatness, shall fail in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Battle assigned to strip you naked, shall be rendered impotent. Battle assigned to take away food out of your mouth, shall die, battle assigned to stop your progress, shall be terminated in Jesus name amen. Battle commissioned to puncture the vehicle of your labour, shall be wasted. Battle assigned to turn your positive story to negative history, shall receive everlasting destruction in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Battle mandated to turn your success to failure, shall be defeated, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, may the Lord anoint you with the oil of gladness, prosperity and may Heaven fortify you against the wishes and deeds of your enemies, in the Mighty name of Jesus..amen

Don't stop, just continue walking with the Lord... You shall certainly laugh last in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.