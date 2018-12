By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

This December God will:

D-Double your blessings;

E-Enlarge your coast;

C-Crown you with honour;

E-Enroll you for favour;

M-Multiply your joy;

B-Bless you richly;

E-Empower you for great exploits &

R-Reload you with grace for the coming year in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful new week.